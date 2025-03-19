Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 226176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

