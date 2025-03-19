Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 643 ($8.36), with a volume of 342313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($8.49).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 704.96.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

