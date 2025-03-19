FreeGulliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FreeGulliver LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

