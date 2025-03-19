FreeGulliver LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of FreeGulliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.93 and its 200-day moving average is $589.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

