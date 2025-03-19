FreeGulliver LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FreeGulliver LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

