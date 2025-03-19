FreeGulliver LLC Has $772,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

