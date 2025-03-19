FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.