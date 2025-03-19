Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $451.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

