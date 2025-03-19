Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Garda Property Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.06.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
