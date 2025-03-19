GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 17.7% Higher – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.37 ($0.04). 13,608,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 1,669,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
