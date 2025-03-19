GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,064 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $16,101,000. Netflix makes up about 5.7% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,035,404,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $929.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $953.42 and its 200 day moving average is $853.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

