GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Releases Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GD Culture Group Stock Performance
GD Culture Group stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. GD Culture Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
About GD Culture Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.