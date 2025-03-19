Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.85. 3,194,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,633,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 58.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

