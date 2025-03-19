Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 48,612 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

