Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVR by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,183.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,648.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,590.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

