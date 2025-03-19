Generali Investments Management Co LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,000. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 969.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.61.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.