Generali Investments Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 5,666 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

