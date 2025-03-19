Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

