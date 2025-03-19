Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

