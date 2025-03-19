Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $475,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,218,000 after buying an additional 749,003 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.4 %

Teradyne stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

