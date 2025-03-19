Generali Investments Management Co LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.