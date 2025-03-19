Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 10,519 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,364,158.30. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,387,318. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

