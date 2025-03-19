Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

