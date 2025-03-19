Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.79. Gentherm shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 16,041 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

