Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 1,069,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,080,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GETY

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $914.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.