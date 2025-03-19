Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Performance

LON:GFIN traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 4,341,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,834,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. Gfinity has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Get Gfinity alerts:

Insider Activity at Gfinity

In other Gfinity news, insider David Halley bought 24,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,872,074.88). 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.