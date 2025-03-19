Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 4,352,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.93. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

