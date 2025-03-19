Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 390.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

