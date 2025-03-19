Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $985,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Globalstar stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on GSAT
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.