Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $985,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Globalstar stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

