Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.40. Globalstar shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 52,089 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Price Performance

About Globalstar

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.