GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,448 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

