GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPYG opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.