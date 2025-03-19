GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 37 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

