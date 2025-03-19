GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 2,357,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $156,438,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

