GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

