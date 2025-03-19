GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $280.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

