GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 14,050 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.