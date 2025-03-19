GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 714 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

