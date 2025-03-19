Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $720.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.92.
In other news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. This trade represents a 21.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
