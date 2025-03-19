Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

