Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 35,581 shares.The stock last traded at $64.02 and had previously closed at $62.28.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $512.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

