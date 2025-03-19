Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 540 shares.The stock last traded at $48.58 and had previously closed at $47.65.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

