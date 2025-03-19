Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,787 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.