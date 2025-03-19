Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gossamer Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

