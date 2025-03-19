GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,025,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,621,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 18.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.