Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Granite Construction worth $29,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.8 %

GVA opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.