Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.
Greenfire Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Greenfire Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $355.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
