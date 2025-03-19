Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Greenfire Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $355.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

