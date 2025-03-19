Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 132,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,405. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

