GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

