Guines Llc Purchases 750,000 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,820,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303,420.36. This represents a 24.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $374.00.

Shares of biote stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. biote Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $221.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

